Princess Royal visits Northumberland

The Princess Royal has visited the north Northumberland coast.

She arrived at Seahouses harbour in the morning where she met dignitaries including Michael Orde, the High Sheriff of Northumberland.

The Princess Royal in Bamburgh. Picture by Jane Coltman

She was also introduced to Northumberland County Council chief executive Daljit Lally and its civic head, Coun Jeff Watson, and his wife, June.

Her Royal Highness then boarded the Golden Gate to visit Longstone Lighthouse, in the company of Captain Ian McNaught, deputy master of the Corporation of Trinity House.

The princess is an enthusiastic lighthouse ‘bagger’ and is patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board.

She was also introduced to George Shiel, his wife Ailsa and their son, George, who have the only boat with a licence to land on Longstone and show visitors inside the lighthouse.

The Princess Royal was given a tour of the lighthouse where refreshments were also taken, provided by Trotters of Seahouses.

On returning to the mainland in the afternoon, she was driven to St Aidan’s Church in Bamburgh, where she met Marleen Vincenten, the manager of the Grace Darling Museum, Area Dean Rev Rob Kelsey, church wardens Sheila Bacon and Chris Turner and Parochial Church Council vice-chairman, Charles Baker-Cresswell. She was given a tour of the churchyard and Grace Darling memorial.