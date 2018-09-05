Prince Charles to visit Northumberland next week

Prince Charles will visit Northumberland next week, including stops in Alnwick, Kielder and the Hepple Gin distillery.

The Prince of Wales is scheduled to be in the county on Wednesday and Thursday and he will pack plenty in to his two-day trip.

His first engagement will be at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, at Bardon Mill, in Hexham.

This will be followed by a visit to the farmers’ market in Hexham and then a tour of Hexham Abbey.

His next stop will be at Kirkharle, the birthplace of Lancelot Capability Brown, where he will also attend a reception for beneficiaries and supporters of the Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services group, which is marking its 25th anniversary.

Prince Charles will conclude the first day with a trip to Kielder Salmon Centre and Hatchery, at Kielder Water and Forest Park.

On Thursday, he will visit the Moorland Spirit Company Ltd’s Hepple Gin distillery, where the company is undertaking a juniper restoration and propagation project.

He will then head to The Alnwick Garden, where he will visit the Elderberries drop-in centre, which seeks to counteract loneliness in the community, before attending the Duchess of Northumberland’s annual garden party for volunteers and carers.

Prince Charles has previously visited north Northumberland on a number of occasions.