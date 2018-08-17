Preventing more than £1m in fraud transactions

More than £1million of fraudulent transactions have been prevented, thanks to an initiative which sees Northumbria Police work with banks to protect vulnerable people being swindled out of their savings.

The Force has joined with the organisation UK Finance, a number of high-street banks, building societies and the Post Office to catch offenders in the act and provide a more rapid response to financial fraud.

Counter staff have been trained to spot suspicious activity and support anyone they believe to be at risk or vulnerable to criminal activity.

Just 16 months since its inception, the team behind the scheme – known as Banking Protocol – has reached its first major milestone after preventing £1,004,137 worth of fraudulent transactions.

The banks have also referred 71 customers to the police who they believe to be vulnerable, so safeguarding measures can be put in place.

The aim is to expand the scheme, including with Bureau de Change and to online and telephone banking.