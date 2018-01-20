Precept to increase by almost 5% for next financial year

Alnwick Town Council will increase its precept by 4.9 per cent, or £20,037, next year.

This rise equates to £4.90 extra per year on a band D dwelling.

The increased precept in 2018/19 will help fund replacement planters around the town, a suitable First World War commemoration and refurbishment work to Robertson’s Fountain.

The budgets for grants to local organisations and for local events will also increase by more than £10,000.

Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, said: “Our budgets have been carefully reviewed and in the next financial year we are looking to continue to make improvements in the town centre – last year, we installed the CCTV system and undertook work on the fingerposts.

“We have also seen increased demand for our help from local organisations and event organisers and as a result, have increased our budgets.”

The total town-council precept for 2018/19 will be £287,175 and the new band D charge is likely to be below the average for town councils in Northumberland.

Last week, we reported that the council tax in Northumberland is set to rise by 2.99 per cent from April.