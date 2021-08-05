Around 15 properties around the Market Place were impacted today (Thursday) and engineers have spent all day trying to restore power.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, said “At 4.45am there was a fault on our underground cable network which has affected around 15 properties in the Market Place in Alnwick.

"Our teams have been on site all day. They successfully located the fault and are taking action to connect a generator to restore supplies for our customers.

Alnwick Market Place. File image.

"Unfortunately whilst digging, we have discovered the ground contains reinforced concrete which is making it very difficult to access the cable below it to connect the generator. We have excavation equipment but due to the ground conditions it is taking longer than expected.

“We do understand the impact this is having on our customers and our teams will continue to do everything they can to get them back on supply as soon as possible.

"We thank our customers for their patience and would like to reassure them that, in line with industry guaranteed standards, we’ll be proactively writing to those affected more than 12 hours to offer a payment to apologise and recognise the disruption.”

Northern Powergrid estimates affected customers’ power supplies will be restored by 7pm this evening (Thursday, August 5).

Last Wednesday, more than 700 homes in the Longhoughton and Boulmer area were left without power – some for more than 12 hours – due to a fault on the electricity network.