Powburn gets country show season off to a flying start

The curtain came up on the north Northumberland country show season on Saturday, with Powburn holding the first event in the 2018 calendar.

The show was blessed with fine weather to help pull in a good crowd.

The packed programme was well supported by entrants and spectators alike, with the only disappointment being the non-appearance of the chainsaw carver.

The circus workshop, face-painting and sports were all a success with the children, while a lot of interest was shown in the dry-stone walling, wrestling, dog shows and terrier racing.

As usual, the industrial and craft tents proved popular, although were perhaps a little lacking in the flower entry section.

Heads on the Block provided the music, while show-goers enjoyed fabulous teas in the tea tent and various food outlets.

The show committee said: “A huge thank you to all non-members who did the caravan duties, selling of the raffle tickets and the Tynemouth Scouts for their help.

“We would really struggle if it was not for the kindness of these volunteers. Some put in a very long day on Saturday.”

CUPS AND TROPHIES

Sheep – Overall Champion: Ruth Allen. Reserve Champion: Ed Fawcett. Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (lowland): Kris Gray. Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (Scotch blackface): D Baxter. Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (Hexham blackface): J Sowerby. Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (bluefaced Leicester): K Gray. Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (mule): J Elliot. Jacob and Rare Breed Cup: A&J Fife. Perpetual Silver Cup (children): Matthew Fife. Perpetual Silver Rose Bowl (best group of three): Ed Fawcett. Cup (blackwooled sheep): A&J Fife. Perpetual Challenge Cup (undressed ewe with own lambs) A Gray.

Show tent – Mrs Brown Cup: Melissa Gilroy. Hedgeley WI Cup: Ailsa Grahamslaw. Majorie Greshon Cup: Mary Nelson. Mrs J Forrest Cup: Bev Wood. Dods Silver Rose Bowl: Tony Robson. Carr-Ellison Cup: Kitty Oates. Steve Memorial Trophy: William Peto. Burradon Cup: R Lockhart. Powburn and District Cup: J Givens. Miss Henson Cup: David Neve. Hugh Devlin Salver: Tom Thompson.

Terrier Show – Champion: Brian and Linda Innes, with Dexter. Reserve Champion: Gordon and Janie Mackensie, with Gem. Best Puppy: Gordon and Janie Mackensie, with Jasper.