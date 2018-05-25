Potter in the Parks as farmers battle it out

Northumberland Young Farmers’ annual rally returns to Alnwick next month for the first time in 10 years.

The event is being hosted by Alnwick Young Farmers’ Club and will be staged in Hulne Park on Saturday, June 2.

Fittingly, it will be Harry Potter-themed. More than 300 competitors, aged between 10 and 26, from different clubs in Northumberland will battle it out across a range of competitions in a bid to win the Rally Trophy.

The event will test the farmers’ skills, including baking, making an object from pallets, tractor handling and sheep shearing.

Harry Potter-themed activities will include making butter beer and creating a sorting tat. There will even be a Quidditch competition.

The rally is open to spectators and visitors from 11am and entry is £5 adults, children free. Admission proceeds will go to local charities.