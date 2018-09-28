Potato firm is growing after award of funding

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP visited Carroll’s Heritage Potatoes, at Tiptoe Farm, near Ford, which has expanded and taken on more staff after securing funding.

Anthony and Lucy Carroll have grown a range of Heritage potato varieties for the last 11 years.

They have built up a great reputation and have a wide and varied customer base, particularly among top chefs.

The duo successfully applied to the Northumberland Coast & Lowlands LEADER programme, which has enabled them to upgrade their processing facilities, and as a result they have been able to expand and employ more full-time staff.

The LEADER-funding programme awards modest grants to small businesses, farmers, foresters and community groups with the specific aim of supporting the rural economy.

Anne-Marie said: “It was great to see for myself the great production set-up at Carroll’s.

“This is a great example of the LEADER programme supporting a successful Northumberland business who had the right business plan and drive to expand what is one of north Northumberland’s great agricultural products.”