Post Office services to be restored to three Northumberland communities
Post Office services are to be restored to three Northumberland communities in September.
Temporary mobile services will be introduced in Ellington, Lynemouth and Newbiggin on Thursday, September 19.
Ellington mobile service will operate from Ellington Village Hall & Library, Lynemouth mobile service from the corner of the Market Street and Newbiggin mobile service will operate from side road next to Chisholm Bookmakers.
The services will be delivered by the postmaster from Alnwick Post Office.
In a letter to customers, Gail Burnett, Post Office change manager, said: "The establishment of mobile services presents the best possible temporary solution to restore Post Offices services to these communities while we continue to search for permanent solutions.
"I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that you and our customers will continue to use the services."
To accommodate the new mobile services, there will be some minor changes to the current opening hours at Longframlington, Stobhillgate and Pegswood Colliery mobile services. These will also commence from September 19.
The Ellington service will be available on Thursday from 3.30pm to 4pm; Lynemouth, Thursday, 2.45pm to 3.15pm; Newbiggin, Thursday, 1.45pm to 2.30pm.
Longframlington's mobile service will be available on Thursday from 9am to 10am; Pegswood Colliery on Thursday from 11.45am to 12.45pm; and Stobhillgate on Thursday from 11.15am to 1.15pm.
Questions about the new services can be sent to: comments@postoffice.co.uk or visit postofficeviews.co.uk or FREEPOST Your Comments