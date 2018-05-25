Popular landlord and colourful character dies

A well-known and popular landlord, who ran several businesses in north Northumberland, has passed away, aged 75.

Harvey John McManus died peacefully at home in Amble on Friday, May 4, his family announced.

Harvey was born in Newcastle but spent most of his life in Northumberland, where he owned a string of successful businesses with his beloved wife Pam.

They included the Nag’s Head in Alnwick, The Three Wheat Heads in Thropton and the Harbour Guest House in Amble.

Harvey finally decided to settle into retirement in Amble where he was a well-liked, colourful character of the community.

His family said: “Harvey was a great man who brought so much joy to so many people. He will be missed but he will never be forgotten.”

Harvey’s family thanked all those who helped arrange and attended a ‘most beautiful’ funeral service, which was held at St Cuthbert’s Church in Amble on Monday.