Ponteland Repertory Society 'grateful' to audiences after Wizard of Oz youth production wins awards
The production, put on in collaboration with Preppies Youth Theatre, picked up seven nominations on top of its district level wins in the North East division of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association Awards.
Young actors Bryony Wilkinson, Jack Stuart, and Matthew Hunter were recognised for their individual performances in the production, which was performed at Ponteland Memorial Hall.
The show was also named the best youth production in the district.
Director Hayley Grant said: “It is fantastic for both the Rep and Preppies to be recognised in this way. We were just so pleased to finally be able to stage the show after so many false starts during Covid.
“Winning an award is just the icing on the cake and really great for the whole cast and crew, who worked so hard over such a long period of time.
“We are so grateful to our loyal Ponteland audiences who came back to see us. As a charity we really could not put on a show without them.
“This year we even ‘crowd sourced’ the plants for our on stage garden thanks to Ponteland residents.”
Since their Wizard of Oz production, the Rep has staged Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, a theatrical choir performance in St Mary’s Church, and an improv comedy night.
The society is currently rehearsing for its annual musical, which will be a pantomime take on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast staged at Ponteland Memorial Hall from November 17 to 19.
Society chairperson Jason Long said: “The Rep has been at the heart of Ponteland community events for over 100 years.
“It is great that we can evolve to put on a wide range of events to suit all ages and tastes and provide a fabulous, cost effective night out at the theatre in these difficult times.
“We’re a friendly and inclusive society. We have recently been fortunate enough to attract several new members to the society, but we are always looking for more, onstage or backstage.
“Hopefully we will continue to grow and serve Ponteland and the Tyne Valley for another 100 years.”