The National Trust has grazing Exmoor ponies in roadside paddocks at Seahouses, Beadnell and Newton Pool.

Litter has been picked in the paddocks and a sign asking passers-by not to feed them.

Meanwhile, the National Trust is looking for a gardener to join the team in the Gertrude Jekyll gardens next to Lindisfarne Castle.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday. Visit www.nationaltrustjobs.org.uk for more details.