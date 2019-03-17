‘POND’: Fill it in for the sake of birds

Last year I witnessed a brave, selfless act of compassion by a young woman.

This took place on the road from Warkworth to Alnwick, near the turn-off to Shortridge Hall. At this junction there is on the left, heading for Alnwick, a mini pond, probably made by lorry tyres over time.

A mother duck had decided to swim here with her ducklings, seemingly blissfully unaware of its close proximity to heavy and fast traffic. The worst was yet to come. Mother duck decided to cross the road with her ducklings.

A brave, caring, young woman stopped the traffic and acted as a duck crossing lady until they got safely to the other side.

I have since asked the council to fill in this ‘pond’ as I know that birds seem to go back to their previous territory. She and her future brood may not be so fortunate next time.

I have had no response from the council.

I do feel that this act of care and kindness would be much valued as an indication of a caring community and would be supported by the majority of local people. Maybe some kind-hearted person could do the job instead?

It would surely generate the feel-good factor, which we can all benefit from.

Lesley Burton,

Amble