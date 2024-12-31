Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leaders of the two main parties on Northumberland County Council have spoken out to encourage more young people to stand for office ahead of next year’s council elections.

Voters in the county will go to the polls in May to elect new councillors for the first time in four years. Nationally, the average age of councillors is around 60 – while just 16% are under 45.

Conservative council leader Glen Sanderson and Labour’s opposition group leader Coun Scott Dickinson MBE have both urged more young people to get involved in local politics. The pair also spoke positively of their experiences as councillors.

Coun Sanderson said: “More diversity would certainly be welcome. Younger people are definitely needed – they represent a different group.

Cllrs Glen Sanderson and Scott Dickinson.

“Age should not be an issue – the most important thing is the ability to stand up in council meetings to speak for your residents and be a voice for the people you represent.”

Asked for his positive experiences, Coun Sanderson continued: “Speaking personally, I have been a councillor for a lot of years and I still find the same level of fulfilment by being able to help somebody as I did 25 years ago.

“There is nothing like being able to help somebody, even if it seems like a very small issue such as getting a repair done to their council house or finding a school for their child. The council provides a huge range of services and being abe to be that strong voice for the area you represent is incredibly important.

“For me right now, it is an enormous privilege to be in the position I am in where we can actually deliver huge improvements and work that people will remember for years to come.”

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Labour’s Coun Dickinson said: “We have got a really good cohort of young, professional people that will hopefully join the council and give a new perspective.

“I was one of the youngest councillors when I was first elected in 2013. One of the reasons I got involved was because I felt nobody was representing me because all the councillors looked like my grandma and granddad.

“It’s not all about age – it’s about whether people are still working and how the council interacts with working people and works for them. It is really important that those type of people and people with families come forward.”

Sharing his positive experiences, Coun Dickinson continued: “The good bits are bringing your communities together, working with organisations to deliver for your community and improving things that cause concern.

Coun Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour.

“It’s also about working with people that need support and being their voice at county hall – that’s very rewarding. When you can influence policy that you know will benefit people, that’s what it is all about.”

He added: “For me, it’s very much about doing the best for your community. If that’s not what you’re there for, you’re in the wrong role.”

The Government has a web page with advice for aspiring councillors at www.gov.uk/government/get-involved/take-part/become-a-councillor.