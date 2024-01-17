The wife of Conservative MP Ian Levy has been selected as the candidate for the new Blyth and Ashington constituency at the next general election.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maureen Levy was chosen as the candidate at a meeting of Conservative Party members in Stakeford on Tuesday night after hustings and a ballot conducted by party officials.

Her husband has been the MP for Blyth Valley since 2019 and will contest the neighbouring Cramlington and Killingworth seat at the next election. Blyth Valley will be abolished as a constituency as part of recent boundary changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen was “delighted” to receive the selection. She said: “I have been at my husband Ian’s side since he was elected as the MP for the old Blyth Valley seat in 2019 while he has secured unprecedented investment of over £350m.

Ian and Maureen Levy will contest neighbouring seats for the Conservatives at the next election. (Photo by Ian Levy)

“The projects that this money funds are well underway and it is really important we have a Conservative MP in this new seat to make sure they are delivered and to continue the ambitious approach to regenerating our area and improving life and work opportunities for the people who live here.

“I was born in Blyth and have lived here my whole life, and if I am elected I will be entirely focused on improving our area.

“For too long Labour have been happy to ignore south east Northumberland, choosing only to complain rather than proactively improve things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Levy MP added: “I am proud that Maureen has been selected to stand in Blyth and Ashington and I know she will make an excellent MP. That we are both standing demonstrates our commitment to this area.

“Maureen first encouraged me to stand in the 2017 election after she became fed up with my complaining about the lack of progress under decades of Labour rule.

“It is important we do not go back to square one after all the progress we have made in recent years and I hope I will have the opportunity to work with her to deliver even more for our area.”