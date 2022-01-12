'Who best to replace him?' - Northumberland Gazette readers have their say on Boris Johnson's future

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12.

Mr Johnson confirmed that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes, believing it to be a work event.

It was reported by ITV News earlier this week that Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, emailed around 100 people an invitation to “socially-distanced drinks” on May 20, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought that between 30 and 40 people were in attendance.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with leading an inquiry into possible lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street including this allegation, reports of a ‘cheese and wine’ garden party, a Christmas quiz and another festive gathering held in December 2020.

As Mr Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Northumberland Gazette readers had the say on the future of his job.

This is what they had to say:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQs on January 12. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

David Anderson: “He has no integrity or honour otherwise he would have resigned two parties ago.”

Judith Chestnutt: “Lead by example ... pretty poor example to be setting. Think his time as PM is up, but who best to replace him?”

Anne Marie Wight: “No as it wasn't a 'party' it was a drink outside at a place of work. With all the stress they've been under I don't blame them. They can't do right for doing wrong!”

Phil Hume-Hopper: “He should be sacked, not given the opportunity to stand down.”

Carol Richardson: “What a disgusting example of ‘do as we say not as we do’.”

Kevin Perry: “He shouldn’t retire or stand down! What’s happened has happened! Get a life and move on!”

Julie Winterbone: “He should be sacked the same as we would have been ... end of.”

Tom Myzak: “Nope because it wasn’t a party. It was people sitting outside having a drink at a place of work who had spent the day working together indoors.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.