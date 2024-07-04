Who are the candidates in Blyth and Ashington, Cramlington and Killingworth, North Northumberland, and Hexham?
Polls are open until 10pm today (Thursday) in the general election.
Here are the lists of candidates that you can vote for in each Northumberland constituency.
Blyth and Ashington
- Ian Lavery, Labour Party
- Maureen Levy, Conservative Party
- Steve Leyland, Green Party
- Mark Peart, Reform UK
- Stephen Anthony Psallidas, Liberal Democrats
Cramlington and Killingworth
- Thom Campion, Liberal Democrats
- Gordon Fletcher, Reform UK
- Emma Foody, Labour and Co-operative Party
- Dawn Furness, Independent
- Ian Jones, Green Party
- Scott Lee, Independent
- Ian Levy, Conservative Party
- Mathew Wilkinson, Social Democratic Party
North Northumberland
- Katherine Ann Hales, Reform UK
- Georgina Emma Rowley Hill, Independent
- Michael Anthony Joyce, Independent
- Andrew Alexander Martin, Social Democratic Party
- Jan Rosen, Green Party
- David Smith, Labour Party
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative Party
- Natalie Younes, Liberal Democrats
Hexham
- William Stuart James Clouston, Social Democratic Party
- Nick Cott, Liberal Democrats
- Nick Morphet, Green Party
- Joe Morris, Labour Party
- Guy Opperman, Conservative Party
- Chris Whaley, Independent
