Watch: Boris Johnson's bizarre remarks about Peppa Pig World as he appears at CBI conference in South Shields
Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to stumble through his notes and made a bizarre reference to family attraction Peppa Pig World as he gave a speech to the CBI conference at the Port of Tyne.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:53 am
During an aside as he spoke about "the power of UK creativity", the PM referenced a visit to the attraction, located in Hampshire, remarking to his audience: "I'm surprised you haven't been there."
During the speech, he also said he believed the UK could become "the biggest and most successful economy in Europe" .