The session will be hosted on Ian Lavery's Facebook account.

The online event tomorrow (Wednesday) from 6pm on his page will provide for those who are struggling to make ends meet with advice on how to make their money stretch as far as it can, as well as on issues such as basic legal and tax advice for those who need it.

The recent massive increase in inflation has reportedly led to many people taking a real term pay cut and the rising costs of energy, food and fuel have placed a strain on many household finances across the UK.

Because of this increasing strain, many have sought to lower their bills and save money.

The MP for the Wansbeck constituency said: “This cost of living crisis has been coming down the line for months, yet the government have not provided anything near the support needed to get people through what is set to be an extremely difficult period.

“If the government is not going to provide the support needed from the top then it is down to communities to come together themselves to support one another.”

He added: “This session is to let people know that there is support and advice out there for people who are struggling, which will be a significant number, especially in the more deprived pockets in our communities.