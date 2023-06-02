Charity Commission data shows 1,721 volunteers working in Wansbeck.

Mr Lavery said: “I have been privileged to visit many outstanding charities in Wansbeck, all of which rely on the dedication of volunteers.

“I want to thank all those who are giving up their time to support our local charities and congratulate them on everything they are doing to help these great organisations thrive.

Member of Parliament for Wansbeck Ian Lavery (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images).

“I would encourage all those who want to give back to their community to volunteer with a local charity.”

Orlando Fraser, chairperson of the Charity Commission, said: “I would like to extend the Charity Commission’s gratitude to volunteers in Wansbeck, who give their time to improve their community, strengthen society and bring people together.