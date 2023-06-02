News you can trust since 1854
Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery thanks volunteers supporting ‘outstanding’ local charities for 2023 Volunteers Week

MP for Wansbeck Ian Lavery has thanked local volunteers for their work to mark Volunteers’ Week, an annual celebration of voluntary contributions to communities.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

Charity Commission data shows 1,721 volunteers working in Wansbeck.

Mr Lavery said: “I have been privileged to visit many outstanding charities in Wansbeck, all of which rely on the dedication of volunteers.

“I want to thank all those who are giving up their time to support our local charities and congratulate them on everything they are doing to help these great organisations thrive.

Member of Parliament for Wansbeck Ian Lavery (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images).Member of Parliament for Wansbeck Ian Lavery (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images).
“I would encourage all those who want to give back to their community to volunteer with a local charity.”

Orlando Fraser, chairperson of the Charity Commission, said: “I would like to extend the Charity Commission’s gratitude to volunteers in Wansbeck, who give their time to improve their community, strengthen society and bring people together.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of charity, and it is right that they are celebrated and commended for their contribution to our nations.”

