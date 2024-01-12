Labour MP Ian Lavery has hit out at the Department for Transport for not answering his questions about hold ups with building some stations on the Northumberland Line.

Bedlington and Blyth Bebside stations have been hit with construction delays, and it has been suggested the line might open before these stations are operational.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said this week that it would be the end of 2024 before passenger services on the line, between Ashington and Newcastle, would be stopping at all stations.

Construction had been on course to finish by August 2024 until rumours of delays began in November.

Ian Lavery MP has criticised the Department for Transport's response. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

Ian Lavery MP, who represents Wansbeck, asked the government to provide documents about how the decision to delay opening these stations was made under freedom of information rules, but the Department of Transport declined to answer.

It cited an exception to the Freedom of Information Act as it intended to publish information about how service would begin on the line at a later date, and revealing the details now might “prejudice” the public announcement.

Mr Lavery said: “The people of south east Northumberland have waited too long for the Northumberland Line, which will provide a vital rail link to Newcastle upon Tyne and is essential for the economic development of their part of the county.

“The ambitious plans for the line that were first proposed by the then Labour-controlled Northumberland County Council in 2013 have been diminished over time by the Tory government and the Tory-controlled Northumberland County Council.

“The delay in opening the line and the postponed completion of the Bedlington Station and Bebside stations are just further examples of this sad trend.

“My constituents deserve to know now why these decisions were made, who made them, and when. The Secretary of State for Transport’s refusal to give them this information now does the people of Northumberland a great disservice”.

According to the Department for Transport, it is Northumberland County Council’s responsibility to announce how service on the line will begin.

A department spokesperson said: “Government support as part of the Restoring Your Railway programme will see regular passenger services return to the Northumberland Line for the first time in over 60 years, helping boost local business opportunities and encourage investment in the region.