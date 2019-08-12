'Unacceptable' situation as poverty in the North East rises by 25%, according to new survey
Poverty levels in parts of the North East have risen to 25%, according to a new survey.
With new Prime Minister Boris Johnson introducing a number of new spending initiatives, loan comparison website FairMoney.com conducted a national survey to explore the impact of poverty.
It found the rate of poverty in the North East has risen to 25% – with child poverty rising to 37%.It also found 20% of people have have experienced issues with their mental and or physical health as a result of financial stress and 26% would hide the reality of their financial situation from friends and family if they were struggling with money
Dr Roger Gewolb, executive chairman and Founder of Fairmoney.com said: "Within the UK, levels of poverty are unacceptable for a developed nation, and more needs to be done to ensure that those who need access to finance are not crippled by debt from unscrupulous lenders.”