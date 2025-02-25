Ulgham resident Mark Gerrard chosen as Labour candidate for new Longhirst ward in Northumberland elections
He currently works for a national charity housing vulnerable people, including victims of modern slavery and those suffering from homelessness across England.
Previously Mark spent over 28 years as a firefighter serving across a number of stations and working in specialist departments until finally retiring as senior leader. He was also an active Trade Unionist in the Fire Brigades Union.
David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, said: “Mark has given his life to public service as a fire fighter and now in the charity sector. As a local resident he wants to serve his community as your county councillor and he has my full support.”
The Conservatives have selected tenant farmer Ed Dungait to contest the seat.
Following local government review, the Pegswood division is being split up. The new Longhirst division includes Longhirst, Ulgham, Tritlington, Widdrington Station, West Chevington, Stobswood and Fairmoor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.