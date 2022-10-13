Sylvia Miles, who lives in Manor Court in Ulgham, was among three objectors to plans from the village’s cricket club to build a 30-metre long, four-metre high practice net on Ulgham Playing Field.

They were unhappy about the proximity of the net to their homes as well as the impact of noise, and fears children could congregate around the net during the off season or the summer.

Speaking at a meeting of Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, Mrs Miles said: “It is not shown on the plan how close this structure will be to our home. We are the closest to the proposed facility.

“It is just 48 feet from our conservatory and it will infringe on our quality of life and our privacy. There will be a constant noise of bat on ball.

“It will be visible from anywhere in our garden. We have lived here for 27 years and have never had any cause to complain about the normal matches held on the playing field, but we feel this structure could hurt our resale value.

“There must be somewhere else on the playing field where this could be erected.”

Despite the concerns of residents, councillors unanimously agreed to support the plans.

Coun Richard Dodd said: “This is a sports facility that we’re wanting people to use. It will be a useful advancement to the cricket club to have a facility like this.

“We’re desperate for sports facilities in some places. We’re not going to die in a ditch over this.”

Northumberland County Council’s deputy leader, Coun Richard Wearmouth, added: “If there was an issue with noise, that would be something I would expect public protection to step in over.

“There is no right to a view in planning terms.”

Ulgham Village Cricket Club’s 1st team plays in Division 5 North of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League. Its 2nd team (known as U2) play in Division 6 North.