TSB will meet with the area’s MP after announcing its branch in Bedlington will be closed down next year.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery said the bank has agreed to meet with him and other local representatives over the closure, and that he is also exploring the possibility of a ‘banking hub’ opening in the town.

The Labour MP said: “Following the disappointing news last week that TSB were set to close the last high street bank in Bedlington, they have agreed to a meeting with myself and local representatives.

“Whilst I am sceptical about their desire to genuinely listen to the concerns people in Bedlington have expressed to me, I do not think they should be let off the hook.

TSB announced earlier this month that it would close its Bedlington branch. (Photo by National World)

“I am in contact with all of Bedlington's county councillors and both parish councils on this issue, and working together with them as we explore all avenues to maintain access to banking in Bedlington.

“Following a request made by my office last week we are now in discussions with Link, the independent reviewer of bank provision changes, to look at the viability of a banking hub in the town.

“This is an incredibly important issue for residents and local businesses and I will continue to work with all local representatives and to keep you up to date.”

The closure of the bank’s Bedlington branch was announced earlier this month as one of 36 branches to be shuttered across the UK.

According to TSB’s report on the branch, 13 personal customers and four business customers use the Bedlington location regularly.

27% of personal customers in Bedlington do not use online, mobile, or telephone banking.

Trade union Unite branded TSB’s announcement, which will result in job cuts, as “a grave mistake” and called for the bank to reconsider.

A spokesperson for TSB said: “We have not taken the decision to close our Bedlington branch lightly but our customers are banking differently, with a clear shift to digital banking.