The Transport Secretary has said she recognises the importance of two key roundabouts on the A19 in Northumberland and has confirmed that schemes to improve them remain under consideration.

Heidi Alexander made the comments in parliament last Thursday. It comes after the Conservative deputy leader of Northumberland County Council said that proposals to revamp the Seaton Burn and Moor Farm roundabouts either side of Cramlington were under threat.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council last month, Coun Richard Wearmouth explained that an assessment by National Highways had deemed the schemes “poor value for money”.

However, Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody has repeatedly backed the scheme, which would aim to ease traffic on the congested roundabouts that struggle with capacity at peak times.

The MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, Emma Foody, in Westminster Hall.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Foody said: “I’ve met with the Roads Minister recently and also with National Highways about the need for investment in Seaton Burn and Moor Farm roundabouts, critical pieces of infrastructure which are already struggling with capacity and congestion.

“Local councils in the North East and the combined authority have all highlighted that upgrades are going to be crucial for growth to happen in the North East.

“So, could the Secretary of State consider how this government can support the project, and whether the scheme could test a new form of transport business case for the projects intended to deliver growth in all of our regions?”

Roads minister Lilian Greenwood wrote to Ms Foody at the end of January to confirm the scheme remained under consideration. However, the Conservative-led council remained unconvinced after the scrapping of plans to dual the A1 in the county over similar concerns over value for money.

Responding to Ms Foody, Ms Alexander said: “I’m very grateful to my honourable friend for her question and know she is a committed advocate for improvements to the road network in the North East. I do recognise the importance of Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts for her local area.

“I can assure her that both are being considered as part of a pipeline of projects for our future road investment strategy.”

In a statement, Ms Foody added: “Moor Farm and Seaton Burn Roundabouts are vital for delivering growth in South East Northumberland and North West North Tyneside.

“Delivering investment in these key pieces of infrastructure can help to unlock growth for our communities.

“I am pleased that the Secretary of State has acknowledged the importance of investment in these and that she has reconfirmed that the schemes continue to be considered as part of road investment strategy. I will continue to press for this vital investment in our region.”

The proposals to improve the roundabouts have been in the works for a number of years. A 2016 report on Northumberland’s strategic road network by Highways England – now renamed National Highways – identified the project as a key future improvement based on various assessments.

The upgrades to the roundabouts would follow on from projects further along the road at the Silverlink and Testos roundabouts.