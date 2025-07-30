Labour’s transport secretary has warned that major upgrades to two notoriously congested roundabouts in Northumberland must be made “affordable” if they are to become a reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heidi Alexander said that the Government would have to “look carefully” at plans to cut queues at the Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts.

Her comments came after it was revealed the schemes could cost between £300 million and £775 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ministers have been coming under pressure from local Labour MP Emma Foody and the Tory-led county council to back the proposals to expand capacity at the two problem junctions and end “daily misery” for commuters.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

On a visit to Newcastle, Ms Alexander said: “I am aware just how congested those roundabouts and junctions can be, both in the early morning rush hour and the evening rush hour as well. Emma Foody doesn’t miss an opportunity to tell me that it’s a massive priority for her and her area that we come up with some solutions to address this.

“National Highways are looking at options. We need to look carefully at those options, what the different cost of those schemes might be and it might be that we see the inclusion of those schemes in a future roads investment strategy.

"But there is some more work that needs to be done. We will be saying more on this in the future, but we need to look very carefully at the options so that we get value for money and the overall programme of work across the country is affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I can’t do is make promises if I don’t know that the money is there to pay for things. That was something the last government did a lot of and I’m not prepared to make the same mistakes they did.”

According to National Highways documents, the most expensive option would cost an estimated £775 million. That would involve Seaton Burn roundabout being replaced with a grade-separated junction. At Moor Farm, the existing roundabout would be made larger and the A19 would pass, while the existing road to Dudley Lane would be removed.

The cheapest of five options, priced at £300 million, would see kerb lines at Seaton Burn amended and lane designation improved. Moor Farm would have an elevated, free-flow link connecting the A19 east to the A189 north.