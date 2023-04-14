Tougher controls on short-term holiday lets receive mixed reaction in Northumberland

Housing Secretary Michael Gove announced that the Government was weighing up the new proposals on Thursday, amid fears local people are being pushed out of tourist hotspots by people using their homes on the likes of Airbnb.

The issue is a problem in many communites along the Northumberland Coast such as Bamburgh and Beadnell, with the practice leading to rocketing house prices and dwindling numbers of permanent residents.

Last year, the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) reported that the number of properties being used as short-term holiday lets had increased by almost 1,000% since 2015. Figures showed that acorss the entire Northumberland Coast AONB – from Berwick to Amble – there were 1,093 properties registered as holiday lets.

The picturesque coastal village of Beadnell in Northumberland.

A Freedom of Information request to Northumberland County Council showed that 31% of all properties in Beadnell – one of the county’s most popular holiday destinations – were holiday homes in 2021.

Welcoming the move from the Government, Northumberland Labour deputy leader Liz Simpson said: “This announcement is very welcome. As we know our county depends on tourism but it should not be at the expense of local people who simply cannot afford to live in their local area.

“The face of many of our beautiful towns and villages has been completely changed with second home properties standing empty for large periods of the year while local people can’t find a place to live. The balance has tipped too far and we’re pleased this is being redressed, albeit a bit late in the day.

“Those whose second homes or short term lets in our county need local people to work in hospitality and the tourist industry but if local people can’t afford to live in the area they can’t afford to work in the area either.

“We agree with the government that tourism brings many benefits and we are proud of our beautiful county which attracts many thousands of people every year, but we can’t allow the situation of local people being pushed out of their local communities by second home owners and short term lets to continue.”

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Gove said short-term lets are leading to locals being pushed out of “cherished towns, cities and villages.” Meanwhile Airbnb has welcomed the move – but warned that any changes must strike a balance so they don’t hit “everyday families who let their space to help afford their home” in their pockets.

A Northumberland Conservatives spokesman said: “We note with interest the comments, and look forward to more details.”

But Beadnell resident and parish councillor Jennifer Hall says: “The proposals, even if accepted, will have little impact on the housing problems being experienced in towns and villages across the country. Currently buying or turning an existing house into a self-catering holiday let is one of the most lucrative investments available.

"Government proposals to introduce planning permission for holiday lets will not work for many reasons. Existing properties, or those claiming to be so, will no doubt have to qualify for historic permission. Someone will have to decide how many holiday lets are too many, by street or area. There will need to be fair and transparent criteria for refusal. There will need to be a right of appeal, similar to current planning rules.

