Theresa May fired the starting gun on a Tory leadership race when she announced her plans to step down today.

Here are nine of the MPs who have suggested, or stated, they will stand for the job. Related: Theresa May sheds tears as she confirms date she will stand down as Tory party leader

1. Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Teased "you'll just have to wait and see" whether he chooses to run.'The 49-year-old is expected to be a popular candidate, with policies including his hard stance on Shamima Begum boosting his position among some colleagues.

2. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary The 40-year-old has refused to rule himself out and said he has a "strong view about the sort of leader we need".'A leader should put the Tories "four-square in the centre ground", Mr Hancock believes.

3. Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Ms Truss, 43, is among a few Tory MPs to have used social media to hint at a possible leadership bid.'She has said the Conservative party needs to "reinvent" itself.

4. Boris Johnson, former Foreign Secretary and London Mayor Mr Johnson, 54, is considered by most as the favourite to win the leadership race.'He has already confirmed he will stand, telling a business event "of course I'm going to go for it".

