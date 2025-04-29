Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Northumberland will head to the polls on Thursday to elect their councillor for the next four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major political parties are all vying for control of the council. The Tories have been the largest party in the area since 2017, while Labour are the official opposition.

Reform UK are standing candidates in every seat for the first time, while the Liberal Democrats and the Greens are also hoping to build on their four and two councillors respectively. The council also has a large Independent Group, all of whom are standing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There promises to be a number of tight races, with a total of ten wards represented by councillors with majorities of less than 100 votes. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has gone back to the previous election in 2021 to look at those wards ahead of polling day.

A ballot box.

Berwick West with Ord

Majority: 0 – tie resolved by drawing lots

Current councillor: Isabel Hunter, Liberal Democrat Candidates:

Barry Malcolm Flux (CON)

Nigel Antony Foster (GRN)

Roddy Adrian Hamilton (REF)

James Elliott Haswell (LAB)

Isabel Hunter (LDEM)

Hartley

Majority: 0 – tie resolved by drawing lots

Current councillor: David Ferguson, Conservative (not standing) Candidates:

Sean Anthony Cassidy (LAB)

Stephen Charles Flower (REF)

Jill Henderson (CON)

Nigel Tony Szczepaniak (GRN)

Newsham

Majority: 11

Current councillor: Cliff Humphrey, Conservative (not standing) Candidates

Deirdre Campbell (LAB)

Barry William Elliott (REF)

Ian Levy (CON)

Choppington

Majority: 18

Current councillor: Mary Murphy, Independent (Formerly Labour) Following boundary changes, the Choppington ward has been altered to form the Choppington and Hepscott ward. The candidates are:

David Gary Fitzgerald (REF)

Rachael Hogg (CON)

Mary Bernadette Murphy (IND)

Tom Young (LAB)

Cowpen (Blyth)

Majority: 20

Current councillor: Margaret Richardson, Labour (not standing) Candidates:

Rick Baker (REF)

Brian Richard Erskine (CON)

Candice Randall (LAB)

Cramlington East

Majority: 34

Current councillor: Scott Lee, Independent Following boundary changes, the Cramlington East ward is now known as Cramlington East and Double Row. The candidates are:

Feona Mae Bowey (LAB)

Scott Freebairn (REF)

Scott Lee (IND)

Alex McMullen (CON)

Bywell

Majority: 57

Current councillor: Holly Waddell, Independent (Formerly Labour) Following boundary changes, the Bywell ward has been split into the Stocksfield & Bywell ward and the Prudhoe North and Wylam ward. Coun Waddell is standing in Prudhoe North and Wylam alongside Andrew Lapping (REF), Lawrence O’Donnell (LAB), Shaun Parsons (CON) and Stuart Alan Rowlands (LDEM)

Plessey (Blyth)

Majority: 65

Current councillor: Jeff Reid, Liberal Democrat

Following boundary changes, the Plessey ward has been abolished. Coun Reid has announced he is stepping down from the council and is not seeking re-election.

Prudhoe North

Majority: 67

Current councillor: Angie Scott, Labour

Following boundary changes, the Prudhoe North ward has been split into Prudhoe West &Mickley and Prudhoe North & Wylam. Coun Scott is standing in the West ward along with Tracey Gilmore (CON) and Lynne Paley (REF).

Norham and Islandshires

Majority: 87

Current councillor: Colin Hardy, Conservative Candidates:

Colin Richard Hardy (CON)

Patrick Henry Lambert (REF)

Linda Louise Lindley (LAB)

Ged Thomas (IND)

Amble

Majority: 95

Current councillor: Terry Clark, Labour Candidates:

Terry Clark (LAB)

Arty Hume (REF)

Jenny Richards (CON)