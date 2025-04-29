The dramatic way the last two Northumberland County Council elections were decided

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is fair to say that local elections in Northumberland can be quite close run affairs.

Since local government in the area was reformed into a unitary authority in 2009, there has been just one occasion where a party has managed to secure a majority on the council. That came in 2021, when the Tories managed to take 34 seats – a majority of one.

Even this didn’t last – the party lost their majority in a matter of months following a by-election in Hexham East. Even more remarkable, the original majority was secured by the narrowest of margins.

Following several recounts in the Hartley ward, it was agreed that, however improbable, Labour leader Susan Dungworth and David Ferguson of the Conservatives had both received the same number of votes. While you might expect that the candidates would have to go back to voters, the problem was actually resolved in a much simpler fashion on the night.

Election day. Image: Newcastle Chronicle

Put simply, the candidates drew straws. Mrs Dungworth – now Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner – lost, and the Tories had their majority. The party actually missed out on a majority of two following another draw in the Berwick West with Ord ward.

Isabel Hunter of the Lib Dems and Gregah Roughhead of the Tories both received 409 votes, but Ms Hunter won the tie breaker to take the seat.

In 2017, there was a tie following two recounts in the South Blyth ward between Lesley Rickerby of the Liberal Democrats and Daniel Carr of the Tories.

On this occasion, the Tory candidate drew the short straw, leaving the party with 33 councillors out of 67 and short of a majority, although still remaining the largest party.

Under UK law, the election’s returning officer will decide how to choose a winner. According to the BBC, other methods include tossing a coin or pulling a name out of a hat.

Whether things will be as close in Northumberland this time around remains to be seen. The count will take place at Blyth Sports Centre on Thursday, May 1 from 10pm, after the polls have closed.