The graffiti-style artwork was created by visiting Palestinian child refugees and had been on display since 2012 until it was removed last October. The removal of the mural came amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understood at the time that the mural had been removed and placed into storage by North Tyneside Council as a safety precaution following a credible threat to deface it.

A North Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “The conflict in the Middle East remains an incredibly sensitive issue and our thoughts are with anyone whose lives have been devastated because of the conflict.

The mural has been removed from Tynemouth station by North Tyneside Council following a credible threat to its safety. (Photo by LDRS)

“North Tyneside Council’s priority remains to listen to and support residents in our Borough who have been affected by the conflict. We continue to do this through our Ethnic Diversity Community Taskforce and our voluntary and community sector. There are many voices in our borough and as a council that is proud to represent all of our residents, it is important that we listen to them all.

“When there is an appropriate moment to explore the reinstatement of the artwork, we will start further conversations with impacted communities to make an informed decision about the mural’s future.”

A petition calling for the piece to be returned to the public has, at the time of writing, amassed 426 signatures, on the petitioning site 38Degrees. The petition has been live since Tuesday this week.

