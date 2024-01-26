Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fisher Lane, on the outskirts of the town, was closed for four days following the incident on Monday, January 22. Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two vehicles struck a fallen tree.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee, Cllr Wayne Daley said he was concerned about a number of other trees in poor condition across the town.

The Cramlington North councillor feared the trees could come down on residents homes in the event of another storm or strong winds.

Councillors are calling for an audit of trees in Cramlington to reduce the danger of them falling in future storms. (Photo by Ryan Jenkins/Getty Images)

He said: “There has been a serious crash caused by a fallen tree. I think we need a tree audit for our town because there are huge numbers of trees very close to people’s properties.

“I have been inundated over the last two storms this week with residents concerned about trees falling on their properties. I am very concerned.

“There are so many trees within five to ten metres of peoples houses and they are extremely worried about the stability of these trees. This needs to be reflected in the budget.”

Cramlington Eastfield councillor Christine Dunbar was also concerned about the issue.

She added: “In summer I went looking for trees that are dead. You can tell because they’ve got no leaves. I have got 24 in my estates and there is another three on the Eastfield playing field.

“I have asked the town council who would be liable if one came down, but nothing has been done. Now, one of them has blown down.”

The meeting’s chairman, Cllr Mark Swinburn, the county councillor for the Cramlington Village ward, said he understood council staff were developing a county-wide strategy to deal with potentially hazardous trees.

It follows the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in 2021 as well as concerns over Ash Dieback disease.