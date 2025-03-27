David Smith MP at Amble.

North Northumberland MP David Smith has welcomed the Government’s action in the Spring Statement to raise the minimum wage, boost defence spending, increase the building of social and affordable homes, and crack down on those dodging taxes.

He said: “We’re securing Britain’s future by making it safer, fairer, and more affordable. Our common-sense improvements – whether cracking down on tax dodging, boosting the building of affordable and social homes, or raising the minimum wage - are designed to help Northumbrians get on in life.

"And I’m proud to be supporting a Government who are keeping us safe by increasing spending on our armed forces to levels not seen since the last Labour Government.”

Among the announcements is a commitment to planning reform that will unlock housebuilding and secure more social and affordable homes.

David said: “Many of our young people across North Northumberland are growing up and are keen to start families and new jobs in a place they love but are finding they can’t buy a home because of a chronic shortage of affordable housing across Northumberland. This has to change.’ Since 2013, just 3,700 affordable homes have been built in the whole of Northumberland.”

The Government is cutting down on tax evasion, with changes to HMRC projected to raise an extra £1bn.

David said: “When people across North Northumberland are still struggling with the cost of living despite playing fair, it cannot be right that others are cutting corners to get ahead. I’m glad that we’re investing in resources to go after those who are dodging what they rightly owe.’

The Government is raising the minimum wage: House of Commons Library research suggests almost 10,000 people in Northumberland were paid at or below the minimum wage rate in 2024. Over-21s will be paid by 6.7% more (£11.44-£12.21), estimated to be £1,400 per year more.

And the Government has announced an increase in defence spending of £6 billion. The Ministry of Defence already spends £380m in the North East.

David said: “Our armed forces need more money. Visiting RAF Boulmer locally, and participating in the RAF stream of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme has made clear to me that we need to put our money where our mouth is and protect our values with strength in a changing world.”