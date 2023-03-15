A whopping £16 million worth of funding was announced as part of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, which follows efforts by the Ashington Town Board to bring together business, public sector and community leaders to develop an Investment Plan for the town.

The money will support the delivery of major new projects to boost the town centre including new leisure, culture and community facilities at Wansbeck Square and Portland Park.

This will help to ensure that Ashington capitalises on the development of the new railway station which is being built as part of the Northumberland Line.

More than £200 million has been identified in the spring Budget for 'high quality local regeneration projects', including the transformation of Ashington town centre.

No further details of how the cash will be spent have been revealed yet, but the county council said more information would be made public “later this year”.

A delighted Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said the funding was well-deserved, bearing in mind the effort that had gone into securing it.

He added: “This is absolutely great news for Ashington town centre and testament to all the work our county council has devoted to the town.

"The inclusion in the Budget follows the Secretary of State’s recent visit to the county, where the issues was specifically raised with him.

“So much work has gone into working together to build positive plans for the town, so today’s announcement is testament to the commitment of everyone involved, from residents and businesses through to councillors, Town Board members and all the other partners that we have secured this funding to transform the area.”

John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia and chairman of the Ashington Town Board, said: "Partners have worked closely with the county council to identify a range of projects, that alongside other exciting proposals – such as the re-establishment of passenger rail services to Ashington and a new college campus – will collectively transform our town centre.

“Today’s announcement will be of great benefit to both residents and visitors and will act as a catalyst for further economic growth in our town.