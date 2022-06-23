The historic vote took place on Thursday, June 23, 2016 – and since then, there have been a series of major events in the United Kingdom’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU.

Voter turn-out for the referendum six years ago was 74.3% in Northumberland, with 96,699 (54.1%) votes cast in favour of Leave.

Out of the four UK nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to Remain.

The Brexit transition period ended on New Year’s Eve 2020, after the UK officially left the European Union on January 31 of that year.

New rules on trade, travel and business between the UK and EU then came into effect on January 1, 2021.

As families across Northumberland, the wider North East and beyond continue adjusting to the changes this new relationship brought, we asked if your referendum vote from six years ago would still stand today – in 2022.

Nigel Farage reacts outside the Leave EU referendum party at Millbank Tower in central London on June 24, 2016. Picture: Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images.

Here is what you had to say on the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page:

Dorothy Moore: “Yes. Remain. Any Government worth its salt would've done a pilot scheme before taking us out.”

Susan Parker: “Yes, out.”

Glenn Donnelly: “I didn't vote because I didn't feel I was educated enough on the matter to cast a vote I felt was the right one, I would now vote Remain.”

A neon sign for the EU Referendum on June 23, 2016. Picture: Rob Stothard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

David Anderson: “Six years later and still no plan, no certainty and no stability. Total and utter insanity.”

Kevin McGee: “Support for the Leave camp is now at about 37%, which is only slightly more than the current support for the Conservative Government.”