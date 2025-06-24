Six North East MPs sign amendment to block disability benefit changes

Six North East Labour MPs have put their names to a proposed amendment that would block the Government’s controversial welfare bill.

The proposals would see significant changes to personal independence payments (PIP) that campaigners warn will push thousands into poverty.

The Government has insisted that the changes are being made to encourage people back into work, with the number of people claiming PIP since the pandemic skyrocketing.

However, even the Government’s own assessments suggest that 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – will be pushed into further poverty.

A total of 108 MPs have signed the amendment that would prevent the bill going to a second reading. Backers say it is not about wrecking the proposals, but forcing the Government to pause and re-think.

The six MPs in the North East to back the amendment are Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland); Grahame Morris (Easington); Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East); Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington); Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham); and Emma Lewell (South Shields)

The amendment states that the provisions contained within the legislation have “not been subject to a formal consultation with disabled people”, and points out that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is not due to publish its analysis of the employment impact of the reforms until the autumn.

Other reasons cited include the impact on poverty figures and the fact that the Government has not published an assessment of the impact of the reforms on health and care needs.

Some of the region’s MPs have issued statements to explain why they have chosen to support the amendment.

Mr Lavery said: “I’m proud to have added my name to the reasoned amendment tabled by colleagues and reportedly signed by over 100 Labour MPs.

“None of us came into Parliament to make life harder for disabled people or to push them and their families further into poverty. The Government has already been forced to backtrack on its cruel and unpopular cut to the Winter Fuel Allowance – it must now do the same here.

“It’s no surprise that areas like mine, which have suffered the harsh effects of deindustrialisation, have some of the highest levels of unemployment and disability benefit claims. The best way to support people into employment is to invest in job creation in places like South East Northumberland – areas that have been neglected for far too long.

“Tightening the benefits system won’t help people find jobs that don’t exist. Taking PIP from those who rely on it just to stay in work will only push more people out of the labour market.

“The result? More poverty and more misery in communities that need hope, not hardship.

“When I worked at the pit in the days of nationalised industry, disabled people were employed throughout the workforce with proper support. Getting people back into work isn’t rocket science: create good quality, secure jobs in our communities and back those who need help to participate.”

Ms Lewell said: “These reforms will push people into poverty. I will vote against them.”

Mr Rushworth said: “I believe the government has good intentions (and a difficult job) to make benefits fairer and stem the unsustainable increase in costs, but the PIP cliff-edge in this bill is too steep and I fear would harm those I came into politics to serve.”

Ms Osborne wrote: “Alongside around 100 MPs, including 13 committee chairs, I have put my name to this reasoned amendment that declines to pass the government’s welfare reforms and calls for a pause and further consultation.”

Responding to the amedment, a spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We are determined to create a welfare system – backed by dedicated employment support – that will help people into work and out of poverty in all parts of the country.

“But we will also never compromise on protecting people who need our support, and our reforms will mean the social security system will always be there for those who will never be able to work.”

The Government say new reforms are included in the bill to protect those who need it, including a 13-week period of financial support for those affected by PIP changes.