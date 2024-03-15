Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In October, Cllr Mark Swinburn called out the work on Station Road, Cramlington and in the surrounding area for a “lack of care and concern.” Work on the road has been ongoing since summer 2022, and was originally scheduled to last five months.

The work is being carried out on behalf of Bellway Homes and Persimmon Homes, linked to St Nicholas Manor. At the time contractors said necessary work would be carried out the following week, but five months later, Cllr Swinburn remains unhappy with the state of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cramlington Village councillor said: “Although the roads, signage, crossings and street lights might be done, the area surrounding here has been left in a complete mess.

Cllr Mark Swinburn previously raised issues about progress with the works. (Photo by Mark Swinburn)

"There are unfinished footpaths, lighting columns precariously placed, concrete blocks and general spoil dumped on the verges, and much of the rest of the area left to sprout weeds yet again as the onset of spring nears.

“Yet it seems there is a distinct lack of contractors to do anything.

"There have been repeated efforts made to get this situation resolved, and some acceptable standard brought back to our town centre, but unfortunately there has been a significant lack of progress by the contractors responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have contacted a number of council departments to ask if we have yet been passed responsibility for this, and if the site has been signed over.

Cllr Swinburn is unhappy with the mess contractors have left on verges on Station Road and in the surrounding area. (Photo by Mark Swinburn)

"As yet it is still in the hands of the contractors who seem to be unsure, or unable to give any date as to when this work will be finished.

“As a result the county council is contacting the developers directly to try and get this issue resolved. This is simply unacceptable to have this continue to drag on to the detriment of our residents, and not even a date for completion.”

However, responding to Coun Swinburn’s concerns, Bellway said contractors were due to connect street lights “in the coming weeks”. Following this, the area would be ‘made good’ to hand it over to the council.