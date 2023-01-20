By working together, the councils hope to unlock billions of pounds for the region.

Local authority cabinets across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham have all given their backing this week to the huge agreement, which will see a regional mayor elected in 2024.

The long-awaited deal would give major funding and decision-making powers to local leaders, including the ability to bring bus services under public control.

The North East public is now set to be given a say on what would be a massive shake-up of the region’s politics, with an eight-week consultation due to be launched next week.

However, there will be no public referendum on whether or not to accept the devolution deal – unlike the 2004 poll that saw plans for a regional assembly overwhelmingly rejected.

Should the agreement go ahead as planned, it will reunite authorities on either side of the Tyne, after a dramatic break-up.

The four councils south of the river pulled out of a previous devolution deal offered by the government in 2016, prompting Newcastle, Northumberland, and North Tyneside to form their own North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Once approved by parliament, the devolution deal would establish a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority, while the existing North of Tyne and North East combined authorities would cease to operate.