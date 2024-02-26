Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Donelan and Anne-Marie Trevelyan have welcomed the the news that 64.3 per cent of premises in the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency now have access to superfast broadband thanks to Project Gigabit, the Conservative Government’s flagship policy to connect properties with the best internet speeds.

The Government is working with broadband suppliers to achieve at least 85 per cent gigabit coverage of the UK by 2025 and nationwide coverage by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Donelan said: “It was a pleasure to meet businesses and residents in Wooler to see the positive impact gigabit broadband rollout is having on the community.

Michelle Donelan visited Wooler to learn more about how the rollout of gigabit broadband is progressing.

“Rural connectivity is enabling people to start companies outside of major cities.

“I know this has been a priority for Anne-Marie locally and I was pleased to visit and see our plan in action, delivering for local people.

“We’re rolling out gigabit connectivity faster than any country in the EU to improve the lives and livelihoods of communities in the North East and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government announced Project Gigabit in 2019 – a £5billion programme to enable hard-to-reach communities access to much faster gigabit-capable broadband than they had previously.

More than a million properties across the UK, including homes, businesses and public buildings, now have a seamless internet connection following this investment.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I’m delighted that the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology chose to visit Wooler to see the need for and impact of the gigabit broadband rollout on very rural areas like north Northumberland.

“Almost two-thirds of homes in our constituency can now access at least 900 Mbps, but it remains a priority of mine to get that even higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a similar note, I’ve also been working with local community volunteers on the B4RN (Broadband for the Rural North) community-owned broadband network and it is fantastic news that the Government has now extended this to a wider area.”