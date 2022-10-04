Coun Kath Nisbet, who represents the Croft Ward in Blyth, has said sorry to the politician, just days after former county council leader Grant Davey did the same.

Coun Nisbet also confirmed she had paid the MP a sum of money which would be donated to a good cause.

The Labour councillor added: “It has recently come to my attention that I posted a video on Facebook that made false and defamatory statements about Mr Levy relating to his MP expenses.

Blyth county councillor Kath Nisbet, who represents the Croft ward.

“I should have taken greater care and I sincerely apologise to Mr Levy and his family, and his staff for the distress this has caused. I would urge anyone else who has posted this video to remove it as soon as possible.

“As a sign of my contrition, I have paid Mr Levy a sum of money which he is generously donating to a good cause.”

Mr Davey apologised last week for sharing the video. At the time, Mr Levy said he accepted criticism and challenge was part of political life, but the “damaging false statements” made by Mr Davey had “crossed a line”.

The two men actually ran against each other in the 2017 local elections for the Kitty Brewster ward, with Coun Davey receiving 511 votes to Mr Levy’s 339.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Davey at the Northumberland General Election count in 2017.

Reacting to Coun Nisbiet’s apology, Mr Levy added: “I have received an additional apology regarding the damaging statements which have been shared over recent months.

“This was a very distressing time and I am pleased the false statements have been shown for the untruths they were.”

Fifty-six-year-old Mr Levy was elected as Blyth Valley MP in the 2019 election, with a slim majority of just 1.7%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the first Conservative to represent the constituency since its creation in 1950.