The issue frequently arose in the discussion between the six candidates for the mayoral race at Newcastle University.

The prospective mayors all agreed that public transport for those living in rural Northumberland was in dire need of improvement.

Labour’s Kim McGuinness and Independent candidate Jamie Driscoll clashed over Mr Driscoll’s proposals for “on demand” bus services.

The North East Mayoral Hustings at Newcastle University. Candidates L-R Guy Renner-Thompson, Jamie Driscoll, Andrew Gray, Paul Donaghy, Aidan King and Kim McGuinness. Photo: NCJ Media.

Ms McGuinness said on-demand services would be unaffordable for the new combined authority and for passengers arguing existing examples cost up to £30 a passenger. Mr Driscoll said the concept would be “far less expensive”.

He pressed his Labour rival on whether she would increase council tax to pay for more frequent bus services in rural areas, which Ms McGuinness denied.

She added: “I don’t think any public transport service will work without subsidy. The buses in rural areas need to make sense.

“We have an incredibly long way to go in rural Northumberland or County Durham villages. In rural areas services have been chipped away and people can’t rely on them.”

Mr Driscoll said: “On-demand services are the way to do it in rural areas. We need small hopper buses.

Reform UK candidate Paul Donaghy said: “I spend a lot of time in Northumberland and Durham. If you want to get to Newcastle it can take two hours.

“The first place I would look is the smaller areas and the rural areas. Our job is to give the people what they need and what they want.”

Conservative candidate Guy Renner Thompson, who represents the Bamburgh ward, said: “Rural life is my bread and butter.

“In urban areas, the public transport is already quite good. It just needs to be better and more connected to the rural parts of the region.”

Meanwhile Green Party candidate Andrew Gray added: “Users of buses in rural areas won’t need me to tell you how services have collapsed, but it’s not just rural areas."

Liberal Democrat candidate Aidan King said: “The main thing is rebuilding our bus services so people can rely on them. They’re atrophied to the point people don’t use them.