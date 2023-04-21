A year-long project to tackle issues at Todstead on the B6344 between Rothbury and Weldon Bridge is about to begin.

Coun Steven Bridgett, Rothbury ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “Obviously I’m pleased that the council is eventually getting round to delivering a more permanent solution, but whether it will be permanent remains to be seen. But I’m happy to stand corrected!

“This has been an issue for me since I became a councillor and for the community for 40 years. The amount the council has spent resurfacing the road every time it cracks is ridiculous.

Engineering work is planned on the B6344.

“It is appreciated as long as it works.”

Coun Bridgett is also concerned about the impact the closure of the road will have on businesses in Rothbury and the wider Coquet Valley.

The council has said it will put up signs reminding drivers that the area remains open for business, but Coun Bridgett said: “It’s going to have a big impact on businesses. The B6331 carries most of the traffic in and out of the village on a daily basis.

“I’m concerned that the measures that the council are putting in place are such that it will still have a negative impact on businesses here. I don’t think they’re doing enough, they should be doing a lot more.

“It’s going to have a big impact at the busiest time of the year.”

Coun Bridgett called for more signage and publicity.

The council has said the landslip is caused by the” complex geology” of the valley and is an “extremely difficult” site to work in, partly due to the physical constraints of the site as well as the environmental sensitivity of working close to the River Coquet.

Preliminary works will begin on April 24.

Responding to Coun Bridgett’s concerns, a council spokesman said: “We are very confident this repair will make a permanent improvement to the road at Todstead.

“As we have already indicated, extra signs will be incorporated in the diversion signage reminding drivers that Rothbury and the wider Coquet Valley is open for business as usual.

