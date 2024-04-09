Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of £4.65m has been made available to help smaller companies implement live audio and visual updates, ensuring all passengers stay informed about their route and current stop.

The government say “state-of-the-art” technology will be installed that will both display and announce information clearly for all passengers, including those with sight and hearing impairments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that outfitting each bus with the new technology will cost between £1,400 and £1,500. Concerns arose that small companies might struggle to meet these costs before the October 2026 deadline.

From left, RTIG-INFORM's Tim Rivett, Go North East's Ben Maxfield, Council leader Glen Sanderson, Phillip Ward who is visually impaired, Guide Dogs' Chris Theobald, DfT's Robert Johnson, and Roads Minister Guy Opperman. (Photo by LDRS)

It comes after regulations were announced last year that required all bus operators across the country to provide high quality, accessible announcements across their networks, to ensure disabled people are not “left in the dark” when it comes to using public transport.

The government introduced this round of funding to ensure operators can comply with the new regulations by the 2026 deadline.

Hexham MP and Roads Minister Guy Opperman visited Blyth on Monday to launch the scheme. The minister rode a bus to demonstrate the new technology along with campaigners from Guide Dogs UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everything went to plan as the technology on the first bus failed to work, meaning the group had to board a second vehicle.

Speaking to the local democracy reporting service, Mr Opperman said: “We want buses to be accessible to everyone in a considerate way. Modern buses are already fully compliant, but smaller operators will really benefit from this money.

“The number of people using the bus since Covid is bouncing back and the £2 fare was a massive step forward. In the Tyne Valley it has been transformative and it is particularly helpful for those on low incomes.

“If someone is visually impaired, they have got to have the confidence that every bus will be compliant. It is the confidence to make a series of journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That requires planning and a degree of trust with operators. I can only imagine how daunting it must be to get on a bus and not know for certain where it’s going or when to get off, which is why we introduced new rules to ensure all buses provide this information in an accessible way.”

Phillip Ward, a family support worker at Guide Dogs, has a visual impairment and has been campaigning for the measures to be brought in.

He said: “I think it is going to be fantastic. It’s really good to have that confidence when you are getting on a bus that you know when to get off, rather than having to rely on the driver or a member of the public.

“In the back of your mind, there is always a bit of doubt. To me, it’s going to make a big difference. Guide Dogs and other organisations have been looking to get this introduced for 10 years.