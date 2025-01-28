Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Transport Minister has confirmed plans to improve two notorious roundabouts on the A19 remain under consideration for Government funding.

In a letter to Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody, Minister for the Future of Roads Lilian Greenwood said the future of the projects on Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts depended on a “supportive” business case being submitted.

It comes after the Conservative deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth, warned the future of the plan was under threat after an assessment by National Highways deemed the upgrades as poor value for money.

Labour MP Ms Foody has since reiterated her commitment to the proposals. The upgrades would form the next step on improving the A19 in the area, with major upgrades already completed at Silverlink and Testos roundabouts.

Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads, meets Labour councillors in Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland Labour.

The minister’s letter reads: “I note the current issues of congestion and unreliability for road users at the roundabout and the link between improvements to the junction and jobs and housing opportunities in the area.

“The A19 North of Newcastle junctions scheme (which includes potential improvements to Moor Farm and/or Seaton Burn) is a RIS Pipeline project, which National Highways has been developing for possible delivery in a future road investment strategy. RIS Pipeline schemes are uncommitted, and delivery would be dependent on a supportive business case, affordability and deliverability considerations.”

However, Cllr Wearmouth remained unconvinced.

He said: “Unfortunately we have already seen key infrastructure, such as the plan to dual the A1, cancelled due to the government considering it poor value for money. We will be doing all we can to build the case for this project to survive the Labour Government’s axe – which is clearly a concern given the feedback from National Highways.

“Local Conservative councillors in Cramlington and Seaton Valley have already raised a petition calling on the government to back this critical scheme and I very much hope that they are listened to.”