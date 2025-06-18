Roads minister admits A19 roundabout challenges ‘need to be addressed’

A Government minister has accepted that issues around congestion and delays on two Northumberland roundabouts ‘need to be addressed’.

However, The Future of Roads Minister Lillian Greenwood did not commit to funding any upgrades, instead saying they would be ‘considered in due course’.

The minister was speaking in Parliament during a Westminster Hall debate secured by Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody who revealed official stats that showed Moor Farm was ‘over capacity’ at peak times.

DfT figures show that between 2021 and 2024 there has been an 87% increase in delays through the northbound A19 section of Moor Farm and a 36% increase southbound, with an increase of 31% at Seaton Burn. This has led to increased delays on the A1 for traffic joining Seaton Burn roundabout.

Ms Foody also revealed local firms including Miller UK, Fergusons Transport, George Smith and RENOLIT UK had seen an impact on their business due to congestion and delays.

Speaking in the debate, Ms Foody said: “Right now the situation at Moor Farm and Seaton Burn acts as a blocker to growth, causing misery to residents and commuters and holding back investment. The voices of local people, business, councils and elected representatives is clear: we need these key junctions to be upgraded.

“They are holding back the enormous potential of the communities that I represent.

“In earlier road investment strategies, Silverlink and Testo’s roundabouts, further south on the A19, have been upgraded. It is now possible to travel north on the A19 from Thirsk in North Yorkshire all the way to south-east Northumberland without hitting an at-grade junction – until Moor Farm roundabout.

“Surely, now is the time to finish the job and complete the junctions to the end of the A19 at Seaton Burn.

“My area has seen significant housing developments in recent years. The result is that the roundabouts are past breaking point.”

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery added: “People are frightened to use the Moor Farm roundabout, and they will take different routes to avoid it. The issue will become even more critical once we get the £10 billion investment in the data centre in Cambois, which is in my constituency, as well as the investment in the Energy Central project in Blyth and Ashington, and in the Port of Blyth.

“We need investment in the Moor Farm roundabout for individuals, for residents, for businesses and for the future development of our wonderful area.”

Responding, Ms Greenwood said: “I am aware of the specific concerns of the member for Cramlington and Killingworth about the road infrastructure in her constituency, particularly the Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts, as well as the challenges that need to be addressed around congestion and the delays impacting residents and businesses.

“The opportunities for new enhancements to the strategic road network will be considered in due course, as part of the future road investment strategy, which will start from 1 April next year.”

Following the debate, Ms Foody added: “I am pleased that the Minister recognised the importance of improvements to Moor Farm and Seaton Burn and that both of these remain under active consideration as part of the Road Improvement Strategy. Our local councils, Mayor, businesses and residents are clear that this is a priority for our region.”