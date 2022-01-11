A referendum is being held on a neighbourhood plan for Longframlington parish.

All residents of the parish of Longframlington who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

They will be asked: “Do you want Northumberland County Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Longframlington Neighbourhood Area to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

If a majority of residents who vote are in favour of the plan it will be used to make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

Longframlington Parish Council has engaged with the community to produce the plan which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their local area.

The referendum will run in the same way as a local election.

The poll will take place from 7am until 10pm at Longframlington Memorial Hall, Rothbury Road.