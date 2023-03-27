The Tweedmouth branch of Asda which, residents claim, has a too-noisy ventilation system.

Asda has submitted a retrospective application to keep its air handling unit at its store on Main Street in Tweedmouth.

The chain has previously been turned down for permission over a lack of information around the noise issue, with Northumberland County Council’s decision upheld by the planning inspectorate following an appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the supermarket giant has returned with a new application containing surveys of the noise produced by the device, which is used to regulate and circulate air in the store as part of a heating and ventilating system. The application was considered by members at the latest meeting of North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Speaking at the meeting, a neighbour – identified only as Mr Dodds – described what life had been like for him.

He said: “Since Asda first installed the air handling unit, it has been the cause of invasive noise. We were assured at the time it would be quieter than the unit it was replacing and we would hardly notice it.

“What a hollow promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been driven out of our gardens and forced to keep windows tightly shut. It has always seemed that Asda would rather spend money on consultants and advisers than proper sound-proofing.”

Urging members not to approve the plans, he added: “It would be wrong to reward Asda for playing the long game to get what they want. We object to this application on three grounds – we don’t trust Asda, we don’t trust Asda, and finally – we don’t trust Asda.”

Local ward councillor Georgina Hill backed the concerns of her residents. The independent councillor said she had found the sound “nauseating” on a visit to Mr Dodds’ home and that she couldn’t wait to leave.

She added: “My conclusion is they haven’t solved the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said that while Asda had carried out assessments of the noise level – which had been found to be at an acceptable level – the county council’s environmental health team had not.

Members therefore voted to defer the application until that work is carried out.