Refused housing bids in Northumberland village lead to appeals

Appeals have been lodged over two refused housing schemes in a north Northumberland village, between them totalling more than 60 homes.

Decisions will now be made by a government-appointed planning inspector on a bid for 40 properties on a site at the northern end of Longframlington, to the south of Lightpipe Farm, and an application for 24 dwellings on land west of Hawthorns, further north and between the A697 and C106.

The Lightpipe Farm proposals were thrown out last summer by councillors, who said that part of the village should not be ‘sacrificed’ to gain road upgrades.

Planning officers said that the social benefit of a full realignment of the nearby A697/C106 junction outweighed the environmental impacts of the outline plans for 40 homes.

But members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council wholeheartedly disagreed at their meeting last August, rejecting the scheme by eight votes to zero with one abstention.

The original decision on the 24 homes, which are viewed as the second phase of the 10 homes being developed on the adjoining site, across the A697 from the cemetery, was made under delegated authority by planning officers in February.

The reasons for refusal were that it ‘would result in an obtrusive development in the rural landscape’ and that potential issues regarding drainage discharge had not been ‘appropriately addressed’.

In opposing recent developments, including these two, Longframlington Parish Council has consistently raised concerns about over-development and services and infrastructure in the village being ‘overstretched’.

This follows a number of other schemes being approved/built in recent years.

In November 2014, Alnwick-based house-builder Cussins was given the green light for 37 new homes on land north of Rimside View.

This followed a development by Two Castles Housing Association, working with Partner Construction, of 25 energy-efficient homes for rent to local people, at Healeycote View on Rothbury Road.

Then, in 2016, Cussins submitted a bid for another 26 homes, on land north of Cairn View, for the second phase of its Fenwick Park development, taking the total number of properties to 63.

In March 2017, the planning committee approved nine detached dwellings at North End Farm, before refusing Miller Homes’ proposal for 39 homes on land next to West Lane Caravan Park in April.

A scaled-down application for 29 properties was then turned down by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in August last year, but the original 39-house scheme was approved on appeal last October.

Last September, we reported that PCD (UK) Ltd wants to build 58 homes on land at the northern end of Longframlington, to the west of the A697.

The site, which already has planning permission for 17 detached properties, is directly north of the Fenwick Park development.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service