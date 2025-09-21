Reform UK suspends Northumberland councillor linked to account calling for Starmer’s death

Reform UK has suspended a serving Northumberland county councillor while an investigation is carried out into allegations he posted comments online about wanting to kill Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Cllr John Allen, who represents the Hirst ward in Ashington, was first elected in May.

Reform has confirmed the councillor has been suspended pending further investigation. It follows an investigation by anti-racism campaign group Hope not Hate.

The investigation uncovered YouTube comments allegedly made by Cllr Allen regarding killing the Prime Minister. Comments made by the account @johnallen7807 included “I cant wait to see Srarmer (sic) swinging from a lamp post” and “I’d shoot Starmer myself if I had the weapon and opportunity”.

Hirst councillor John Allen, who has been suspended by Reform UK pending an investigation. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has contacted Cllr Allen for comment, but received no response.

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Cllr Allen has been suspended pending investigation.”

The Guardian has reported that Cllr Allen neither confirmed nor denied that he was behind the @johnallen7807 account when approached.

Cllr Allen is the party’s shadow cabinet member for housing and planning. He sits on the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel, the County Emergency Committee and the Licensing and Regulatory Committee.

It comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called on police to act on death threats made against him.

Reform UK are the official opposition on Northumberland County Council, winning 23 seats at May’s local elections, having previously held none. The result saw the party narrowly lose out to the Conservative Party’s 26 seats.

Cllr Allen took the Hirst seat from Labour and Co-operative incumbent Ken Parry with a majority of just 60 votes, but received 50% of all votes cast.